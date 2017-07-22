North Adams man arrested for allegedly crashing stolen car in VT - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

North Adams man arrested for allegedly crashing stolen car in VT

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Vermont State Police Image Courtesy: Vermont State Police
POWNAL, VT (WGGB/WSHM) -

A 33-year-old North Adams man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly crashed a stolen car in Vermont on Friday.

Vermont State Police said Gerald H. Richardson drove the vehicle that was reported stolen from Adams, Massachusetts.

Richardson allegedly crashed the stolen vehicle into a telephone pole in the town of Pownal around 11:22 p.m.

When police got to the scene they couldn’t find anyone in or near the car. They said Richardson fled the scene with another person but they were found after police searched the area.

Police said Richardson gave “numerous conflicting and deceptive statements while speaking with Troopers and exhibited indicators of impairment."

Richardson was taken into custody and was charged with the following:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Aggravated operation without owner’s consent
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Possession of stolen property
  • False information to police

His bail was set at $10,000 and will appear in Bennington County Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.