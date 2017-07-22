North Adams man arrested for allegedly crashing stolen car in VT

A 33-year-old North Adams man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly crashed a stolen car in Vermont on Friday.

Vermont State Police said Gerald H. Richardson drove the vehicle that was reported stolen from Adams, Massachusetts.

Richardson allegedly crashed the stolen vehicle into a telephone pole in the town of Pownal around 11:22 p.m.

When police got to the scene they couldn’t find anyone in or near the car. They said Richardson fled the scene with another person but they were found after police searched the area.

Police said Richardson gave “numerous conflicting and deceptive statements while speaking with Troopers and exhibited indicators of impairment."

Richardson was taken into custody and was charged with the following:

Driving under the influence

Aggravated operation without owner’s consent

Leaving the scene of an accident

Possession of stolen property

False information to police

His bail was set at $10,000 and will appear in Bennington County Superior Court on Monday.

