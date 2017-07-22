Southwick parade honors first responders and veterans

People in Southwick and surrounding towns lined the streets this afternoon for a parade to honor first responders and veterans.

It was all to raise money for the One Call Away Foundation; a non-profit organization that helps veterans with PTSD.



Crowds gathered to watch a motorcycle ride followed by a parade that ended at Whalley Park.

The Southwick Fire department, the police department, and other first responders from around western Mass. participated while the crowds said 'thank you' for their service.

The message from the parade is to appreciate the work first responders do and the work they put in every day protecting us.



"They're the unsung heroes, they go out and take care of community," said One Call Away Foundation President, David Sutton.

Fireworks will top off the night at the American Legion grounds.

