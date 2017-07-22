1 arrested, 5 transported following serious accident in Chicopee

Chicopee police responded to a serious three-car accident involving a mail truck at the intersection of Granby and Grattan Street on Saturday.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News one person is at fault for the accident that sent themselves and four other people to the hospital.

The person at-fault has been arrested for multiple charges and will be booked once they're released from the hospital.

Thankfully, nobody's injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Wilk.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as Granby Road, Colomba, Grattan, Hobson and Arcade Street is closed while the accident reconstruction team remains on-scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

