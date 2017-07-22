Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers tonight. A warm end to the weekend

Clouds hung tough this afternoon though we did manage some breaks of sun at times. We should manage some sun tomorrow as well before showers return for the beginning of the work week.

Mostly cloudy skies are on the way for tonight with the slight chance for a spot shower. Many locations will remain though. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 50s to around 60. Clouds will drift southward Sunday and we should end up with a fair day. Highs will run a few degrees cooler tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to New England early next week, which will help keep us cloudy, cooler and damp. Showers arrive Sunday night and will linger throughout Monday as another low develops offshore. Temps remain in the 70s Monday and even with rain ending early Tuesday, we will still be abnormally cool.

We get a beautiful break on Wednesday with low humidity and comfortable temps, but showers and storms look to return by Thursday into Friday.

