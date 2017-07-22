Springfield community attended event to stop violence

The Springfield community came together in continuing support to fight against violence in the city.

Loved ones of Darrel Jenkins who was murdered back in 2014 came out to show their support to others who have also been affected by violence.

Western Mass News spoke with Jenkins’ mother about what the event means to her.

“Justice for our families, more of the community coming together [and] being able to speak out feeling comfortable speaking out and understanding each other’s pain,” said Juanita Batchelor.

Those that went to the event at Magazine Park were able to play some basketball while listening to music, and little ones got their faces painted.

Darrel Jenkins’ case remains unsolved. His mother hopes anyone with information to her son’s death will still come forward.

