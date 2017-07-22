Dunbar community center receives dedication ceremony

A community center that has served the city of Springfield for centuries was celebrated on Saturday.

The Dunbar Community Center was almost foreclosed until the Mt. Zion Baptist Church came in to help restore the center.

It was once known as a basketball gym with no air conditioning and sometimes players would run into the wall after a layup.

“We looked at hoe we could not only renovate it but revitalize the programs, not just the facilities that this provides to the community,” said Pastor Atu White.

Now, the center has been transformed into a space that will serve as a worship area for the church on Sundays and a performance space during other days of the week.

Programs will expand in the fall where dance classes, karate, and basketball games will also take place at the new center.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.