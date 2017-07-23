More construction planned for I-91 viaduct this week in Springfield

As the construction on the I-91 Viaduct in Springfield steams ahead of schedule more construction is planned for the coming week, and that means additional road and ramp closures starting as soon as Monday.

What drivers can expect?

According to the MassDOT multiple exits will be closing down overnight as contractors work to install joints on the I-91 viaduct.



The MassDOT says they will be doing this work overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and they want drivers to be aware of the following exits that will be impacted.



On Monday and Tuesday of this week, Exit 3 on I-91 North will be closed. MassDOT advises drivers who are trying to continue on I-91 to take Exit 3 toward Rt. 5 and remain on East Columbus Avenue for just under 2 miles to rejoin the highway.



If I-291 was your destination, the MassDOT says to do the same thing but instead of turning left towards the highway, turn right towards Liberty Street until Chestnut Street where the I-291 East Ramp is.



Following that… on Tuesday and Wednesay another round of closures will take place. This time on I-91 south at the temporary Exit 7-6 and Exit 1A from I-291 West and the MassDOT is advising drivers to use Hall of Fame Avenue and West Columbus Avenue as ways around that.

The project to repair and resurface the two and a half mile elevated highway is ahead of schedule. The agency says they expect the project to wrap up in the spring of 2018 rather than the fall of that year.

The MassDOT is advising all drivers to give themselves a little extra time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.