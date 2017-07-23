Partly sunny and less humid this afternoon

It looks like we will see some sunshine to close out the weekend. Dew points should begin to drop a bit later on today so is should feel more comfortable out there. Showers and much cooler air by July standards arrive to start off the work week.

We should manage to see some sunshine out there this afternoon. It also should feel a bit more comfortable this afternoon as our dew points drop back into the 50s. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will increase tonight and there will be the chance for showers late with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to New England early next week, which will help keep us cloudy, cooler and damp. Showers arrive Sunday night and will linger throughout Monday as another low develops offshore. Temperatures only top out around 70 Monday and even with rain ending early Tuesday, we will still be abnormally cool.

We get a beautiful break on Wednesday with low humidity and comfortable temps, but showers and storms look to return by Thursday into Friday

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.