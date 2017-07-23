Car strikes pole leaving driver pinned, firefighters make rescue

Firefighters had to rescue a driver after her legs became pinned following a car crash on Dwight Road in Springfield Saturday night.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner, reports they were called to the scene right before 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found a 2012 Honda Civic had struck a utility pole.

"We extricated the female driver who had her legs pinned under the dash board," explained Leger.

No word on the extent of her injuries or what caused the crash to occur.

An electric company crew was called in to replace the pole.

At this time, further details have not been made available.

