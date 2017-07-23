Indian Motorcycle Day draws in large crowd to Springfield

It’s back for the 8th year in a row…Indian Motorcycle Day! Enthusiasts, collectors, and spectators from around the area have descended upon the Quadrangle of the Springfield Museums to get a look at these historic motorcycles.

Hundreds of people have shown up for this event.



The festivities started around 9 a.m. today. There were opening ceremonies and a tribute to Esta Manthos who helped start this event 8 years ago.

Inside the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History a Collection of Indian Motorcycles and memorabilia is displayed thanks to Manthos who passed away last years.

Following the museum's ceremony to honor Manthos's memory, there will be a Centennial Ride and an awards ceremony planned for 2 p.m. today where all the best pre-1953 Indian Motorcycles will be recognized.

This Indian Motorcycle Day is free with paid museum admission and the party goes until 3. So head on down and celebrate this part of Springfield's history!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.