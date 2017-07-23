Holyoke man shot multiple times in critical condition

The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man showed up at the hospital around midnight with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lt. James Albert confirmed the shooting with Western Mass News Sunday afternoon.

Police were first notified about the situation at 12:04 a.m. when Holyoke Medical Center called alerting them to a gunshot victim that had just arrived.

"He was brought in by a friend via private vehicle, with 5 gunshot wounds," explained Lt. Albert.

The gunshot victim who is from Holyoke, is 25-years-old. Police have not released his name.

"He's currently in critical condition," Lt. Albert confirmed with us.

Where he was shot, and why remains unclear at this time.

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate this case.

If you have any information that could help detectives, please call the Holyoke Police Department at 413-536-6431.

