Driver critical after high speed crash at K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke

A driver remains in the hospital in "critical condition" two days after crashing into a loading dock at the K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke late Friday night.

Western Mass News learned about the incident Sunday afternoon. The driver is a 33-year-old Holyoke man.

Lt. James Albert told us they first heard about the crash victim after getting a call from Holyoke Medical Center.

This was around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. Police tell us it was a "high impact" crash.

"Car does a high impact, like sudden impact at high speed into the loading dock into the rear of the old K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke," said Lt. Albert.

The victim was driven by "a friend" to the hospital from the crash scene.

"He suffered life threatening injuries," Lt. Albert told us.

Sunday afternoon police spoke with Baystate Medical Center staff in Springfield and were told that he is currently in "critical condition."

Police have not released the driver's identity.

Both State Police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office as well as a State Police Crime Scene Unit and Chemist, have been assisting Holyoke Police with this case.

Further details have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

