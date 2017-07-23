Car caught on fire along I-91 North in Longmeadow

Travelers along I-91 North on the Longmeadow curve may have experienced some delays after a car caught on fire Saturday.

State Police told Western Mass News they responded to the scene around 6:12 p.m.

Luckily, anyone who was in the vehicle made it out safely. No lanes were closed as the car was in the breakdown lane.

