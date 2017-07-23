Car caught on fire along I-91 North in Longmeadow - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Car caught on fire along I-91 North in Longmeadow

Posted: Updated:
Submitted Photo Submitted Photo
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Travelers along I-91 North on the Longmeadow curve may have experienced some delays after a car caught on fire Saturday.

State Police told Western Mass News they responded to the scene around 6:12 p.m.

Luckily, anyone who was in the vehicle made it out safely. No lanes were closed as the car was in the breakdown lane.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.