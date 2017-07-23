Police and arson squad investigate living room fire

Springfield police and fire officials are investigating a fire that caused $20,000 in damage to a home on Walnut Street.

Dennis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department said they arrived to the home around 7:08 p.m. and discovered the fire was intentionally set in the living room.

Luckily, no one was hurt and officials will continue their investigation.

