A damp and cool start to the workweek

After a beautiful Sunday things have gone downhill. An area of low pressure is sliding into the northeast and it's bringing the gray skies. Make sure you have umbrella and jacket handy today. Not only will it be wet but also cool with temperatures staying in the 60s. Readings will be a good 15 degrees below normal!

Rain will come down at varying rates of intensity this morning with leftover showers this afternoon. The showers will stick around into tonight and even linger into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be cloudy but mainly dry. We may see a few bright spots here and there with highs near 70.

We get a beautiful break on Wednesday with low humidity and comfortable temps. Wednesday looks like the pick of the week with highs near 80.

