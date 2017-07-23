Clouds and cool temps are on their way out

Any stray showers or sprinkles this evening will diminish and skies will gradually clear out tonight. Once we start seeing clear sky, temps will drop and overnight lows should dip to near 50 with a few upper 40s possible! Some patchy fog is possible through the valley by dawn.

Wednesday is looking very nice with temps getting back to near normal as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will dominate our weather, giving us a mostly sunny sky with some puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon. High clouds will drift in Wednesday night ahead of our next front.

Skies look mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the daytime. By the evening, our thunderstorm chances will increase and there is a marginal severe risk for western Mass. The big question is what happens Friday. Right now, strong low pressure looks to ride along the front and move to the Mid-Atlantic coast, keeping most of the rain to our south. However, a slight shift north in the track could keep Friday soggy and cooler.

Our weekend will begin brisk with some clouds and below-normal temps in the 70s Saturday. Surface high pressure will keep our weather dry and comfortable with good sunshine Sunday and Monday, which will help bring temps back to the lower and mid 80s.

