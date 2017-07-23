Dreary, cool weather continues through Tuesday morning

After a very unseasonable mid-July day, we have lingering cloudy and cool conditions for tonight. Our temps won’t move much and most will linger in the low to middle 50s through morning. Some patchy drizzle or a few showers are possible as well as a little fog.

We begin Tuesday with a low chance for showers and overcast skies as an upper level low to our north starts moving out of New England. As this low leaves us, our weather conditions will gradually improve throughout the afternoon and evening. We still keep a lot of clouds through most of the day though and temps will stay in the upper 60s because of it.

High pressure will build into New England Tuesday night, clearing skies and giving us cool and even chilly overnight temps with some dipping into the upper 40s! High pressure will also give us a beautiful Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, highs around 80 and low humidity.

Our nice weather is short-lived as yet another trough approaches New England. We will see more clouds Thursday with showers or a thunderstorm possible later in the day. Clouds and showers look to linger into Friday morning at least, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in that forecast in terms of how much rain we actually see. For now, expect slightly below normal temps and umbrella-weather to end the week. High pressure looks to take over for the weekend and right now, the weather is looking nearly perfect!

