Early fog gives way to a return to sunshine today

Watch out for areas of fog early this morning but today is looking very nice with temps getting back to near normal as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will dominate our weather, giving us a mostly sunny sky with some puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon. High clouds will drift in tonight ahead of our next front.

Skies look mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the daytime. By the evening, our thunderstorm chances will increase and there is a marginal severe risk for western Mass.

The big question is what happens Friday: Right now, our front will move south of New England early Friday morning and skies for us may partially clear. Meanwhile, low pressure will ride along this front from the Ohio valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast with a big batch of rain. We may get hit with the northern edge of this rain Friday night through Saturday morning-especially south of the Mass Pike.

Our weekend will begin brisk with some clouds and below-normal temps in the 70s Saturday. Surface high pressure will keep our weather dry and comfortable with good sunshine Sunday and Monday, which will help bring temps back to the lower and mid 80s.

