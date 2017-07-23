Increasing clouds with the chance for a shower tonight. A damp and cool start to the week

After a partly sunny and seasonable day to close out the weekend our weather pattern is about to go downhill for the beginning of the work week. Showers will move in by tomorrow with temperatures running well below normal for this time of year.

Clouds will increase tonight and there will be the chance for showers late with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Low pressure will move in from the Great Lakes into the region as we head into Monday. Grab the umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow morning. Showers will linger throughout Monday as a secondary area of low pressure develops offshore. Highs tomorrow will only top out in the upper 60s to around 70, which is almost 15 degrees below normal.

Showers will stick around Monday night and even linger into the first part of Tuesday. Lows Monday night will fall back into the middle to upper 50s. On Tuesday temperatures will once again only rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers should begin to wind down as we head into Tuesday afternoon but skies remain mostly cloudy.

We get a beautiful break on Wednesday with low humidity and comfortable temps, but showers and storms look to return by Thursday into Friday

