Unsettled, more humid weather returns Thursday

High pressure overhead has brought a beautiful day to western Mass! Temps today were much warmer than the last two with highs hitting the upper 70s and a few lower 80s. Skies stay fair this evening with temps cooling quickly-back into the 60s before midnight. We dip into the upper 50s by dawn with increasing clouds and humidity.

Expect a mostly cloudy, muggier day Thursday. With a cold front on our doorstep, scattered showers are possible by the late morning and early afternoon. After 3-4pm, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Severe chances are looking very low, but if a storm does develop, some stronger wind gusts are possible.

A front will pass to our south and stall over NY, NJ Friday. Low pressure riding along the front will move from the Ohio valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast with a batch of heavy rain. Right now, most of this rain remains to our south, however, the northern edge of this precipitation could sneak into southern Mass by Friday night into Saturday morning. Clouds are looking persistent Friday evening out through midday Saturday, then we should clear.

A very dry air-mass settles in Saturday night through Monday with dew points in the fall-like range. Expect warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights both days. High pressure takes over through midweek, bringing warmer temps and extending a sunny stretch of weather to Wednesday at least.

