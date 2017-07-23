Unsettled, more humid weather returns Today

It was a beautiful day yesterday but expect a mostly cloudy, muggier day today. With a cold sliding our way, scattered showers will move through later this morning into the early afternoon. After 3-4pm, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Severe chances are looking very low, but if a storm does develop, some stronger wind gusts are possible.

A front will pass to our south and stall over NY, NJ Friday. Low pressure riding along the front will move from the Ohio valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast with a batch of heavy rain. Right now, most of this rain remains to our south, however, the northern edge of this precipitation could sneak into southern Mass on Saturday.

This system will spin off shore and may through clouds into the region on Sunday with maybe a few showers on Monday. Temperatures will likely be mainly in the 70's. High pressure takes over for midweek, bringing warmer temps for the middle of the week.

