Blood type diet is no fad, doctor says

How well we absorb or digest the foods we eat, differs with each blood type.

Doctor Peter D'Adamo, author of Eat Right for Your Type and Live Right for Your Type, says your own blood type is the key that unlocks the mysteries of weight loss, disease, longevity, fitness, and emotional strength.

Western Mass News recently talked to Dr. D'Adamo via Skype.

"It turns out that your blood type is actually a genetic variation between people that has a lot of effects on the lining of the digestive track," D'Adamo said.

"It's crazy! It's a crazy idea but it's a very workable crazy idea."

D'Adamo tells Western Mass News, the idea of a person's blood type determining their susceptibility to illness, the foods you should eat, and ways to avoid health problems-- actually started a half century ago.

"My father was the first one who looked at blood groups as a way of predicting differences in nutrition," he said.

But D'Adamo took his father's research a few steps further.

"When I looked at the research, I started looking at diseases," D'Adamo explained. "You know, which blood type got more of this disease, which blood type got more of that disease."

He says what he found was revolutionary.

"It's interesting because the diseases that the blood types were prone to, pretty much closely matched what happened if you ate the wrong diet."

As for weight loss, D'Adamo says its simple: knowing your blood type helps you understand how your body reacts to food. Say you're type O....what exactly makes you different from, say, type a?

"All that ties into physiology and genetics," D'Adamo explained. "You have an enzyme in your digestive track that actually helps you split fat, split cholesterol and absorb calcium. You have four times greater this enzyme that I do, I'm type A, that enzyme is turned on by protein."

To further break it down via blood type, look at this:



Type O blood: a high-protein diet with lean meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables, and light on grains, beans, and dairy.

Type A blood: a plant based diet - soy proteins, whole grains and vegetables.

Type B blood: avoid things like corn, wheat, lentils, tomatoes, peanuts. do eat green vegetables, eggs, certain meats, and low-fat dairy.

Type A-B blood: yes on tofu, seafood, dairy, and green vegetables. avoid caffeine, alcohol, and smoked or cured meats.

Some critics to the blood type diet say it is a fad, however.

"Well if its a fad it's one very long fad," D'Adamo said. "My first book is still in hardcover, 25 years after it was published so that's quite a fad if you ask me.

There's also no infomercials out there that tell people that they're going to get a free set of crocker if they follow the blood type diet. It's all word of mouth."

D'Adamo tells Western Mass News, the thousands of testimonials over the years, speak for themselves.

"Roughly 85% of the people who we query at the end of a certain period of time are satisfied with the results. What's ironic, or perhaps interesting, is that that goes to all the different blood types even though they're eating different diets."

