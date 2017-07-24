Chicopee police investigate armed robbery

Chicopee police are currently investigating an armed robbery that happened early this morning on McKinstry Avenue.

Officer Michael Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department confirmed the incident took place around 1:25 Monday morning at 340 McKinstry Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two victims at the scene and dispatched a K9 unit to track the suspect.

According to police, the victims said they were standing outside of the business when they spotted a man standing near the corner of the building. The victims called out to the man, and at that point police say the suspect ran over to the victims and stole items near them. When the suspect tried to flee the area, one of the victims attempted to confront the suspect.

"He turned and raised a handgun at her, then turned a fled," Wilk said.

Police are describing the suspect as a male with short dark hair. They say he was shirtless at the time of the incident and that a black bandanna covered his face.

K9 Pako was able to track the suspect's scent to the area of 317 Meadow Street, but the scent was lost shortly after.

The Chicopee Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this case to contact their detectives at (413) 594-1730.

