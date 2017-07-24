Chicopee Police: Home invasion suspects hit woman with children upstairs

Two home invasion suspects are being sought by the Chicopee Police Department after a woman was assaulted during the break-in while 2 children were upstairs.

Officer Mike Wilk reports officers were sent to the home on Meadow Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

"It was reported to our dispatch that 2 black males had entered a residence by kicking in a door," explained Wilk.

Allegedly the two suspects had a knife when they broke in and assaulted the resident.

When officers went into the home to investigate they found the living room in "total disarray." Police spoke to the victim and she explained what had just happened.

“...She was upstairs with 2 children, and heard a noise. When she went to check the living room, she discovered 2 males going through everything," Wilk says.

That's when she told officers one of the suspects walked over to her and "struck" her in the left side. They then went upstairs, and searched a room before fleeing the scene.

No word yet what they stole, but police report an "unknown item" was taken.

Police says the victim, who is an Aunt to the 2 children, refused any medical assistance

Further details weren't immediately released, but Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today. Stay with us on-line and on air starting at Noon on ABC40 for all the latest details.

Please note, the suspects have not been caught yet. The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public's help. If you have any information that could help please contact the detective bureau at (413)594-1730, or, use Text a Tip, to report anonymously, to CRIMES (274637), SOLVE CHICOPEE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.