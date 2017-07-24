Officers shoot man armed with pellet gun

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police responding to a domestic violence report have shot and killed a man wielding what turned out to be a pellet gun.

Spencer police said on their official Facebook page that officers tried to stop a car driven by a man thought to have been involved in a domestic violence situation around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say after a brief pursuit, the driver pulled into a driveway, exited the car and pointed the pistol at Officer Brandon Fullam.

Thinking the man was armed with a handgun, Fullam fired a single shot and hit the man. The Worcester District Attorney's office on Monday identified the victim as 49-year-old Walter H. Lynde, of East Brookfield.

Lynde was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fullam has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

