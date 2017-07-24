10-year-old girl struck, killed on Mass. Pike

UPTON, Mass. (AP) - A 10-year-old girl has been struck and killed by a vehicle after getting out of a car that had pulled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Massachusetts State Police say the New Carrollton, Maryland girl was in a car that had pulled into the left breakdown lane of the highway in Upton at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The car had stopped to help the driver of another vehicle with a flat tire.

The girl was struck when a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a New Hampshire man swerved into the breakdown lane where she was standing to avoid the slowing traffic in front of it.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No names were released and the accident remains under investigation.

