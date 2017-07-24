Court: Officials can't detain immigrants without charges

BOSTON (AP) - The highest court in Massachusetts has ruled that state court officers don't have the authority to detain people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally if that person is not facing criminal charges.

The Supreme Judicial Court in a decision released Monday said state law "provides no authority for Massachusetts court officers to arrest and hold an individual solely on the basis of a federal civil immigration detainer."

The decision relates to the case of Sreynuon Lunn. He was born to Cambodian parents and was in state custody on an unarmed robbery charge.

After the charge was dismissed on Feb. 6, he was held by Boston court officers until an immigration officer took him into federal custody. Now he is free and living in the Boston area.

Lunn was born in a Thai refugee camp to Cambodian parents. Both countries say he isn't a citizen.

