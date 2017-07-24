Knowing your blood type could help you lose weight

Diet fads come and go, but at least one diet has lasted for more than 25 years on the New York Times best seller list.

It's called the blood type diet.

The idea is that certain foods are good for certain blood types. Only eat the foods good for your blood type, and you will, the author said, lose weight and feel a lot better.

Here's the premise: how well we absorb or digest the foods we eat differs with each blood type.

Dr. Peter D'Adamo, author of "Eat Right for Your Type and Live Right for Your Type," said that your own blood type is the key that unlocks the mysteries of weight loss, disease, longevity, fitness, and emotional strength.



"It turns out that your blood type is actually a genetic variation between people that has a lot of effects on the lining of the digestive track. It's crazy! It's a crazy idea, but it's a very workably crazy idea," D'Adamo said.

D'Adamo told Western Mass News the idea of a person's blood type determining their susceptibility to illness, the foods you should eat, and ways to avoid health problems actually started a half century ago.

"My father was the first one who looked at blood groups as a way of predicting differences in nutrition," D'Adamo explained.

However, D'Adamo took his father's research a few steps farther.

"When I looked at the research, I started looking at diseases. You know, which blood type got more of this disease, which blood type got more of that disease," D'Adamo noted.

D'Adamo said that what he found was revolutionary.

"It's interesting because the diseases that the blood types were prone to pretty much closely matched what happened if you ate the wrong diet," D'Adamo said.

As for weight loss, D'Adamo said it's simple: knowing your blood type helps you understand how your body reacts to food.

For example, if you're type O, what exactly makes you different from, for instance, type A?

"All that ties into physiology and genetics. You have an enzyme in your digestive track that actually helps you split fat, split cholesterol, and absorb calcium. You have four times greater this enzyme that I do, I'm type A. That enzyme is turned on by protein," D'Adamo explained.

Breaking it down by blood type:

Type O: a high-protein diet with lean meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables, and light on grains, beans, and dairy.

Type A: a plant based diet with soy proteins, whole grains, and vegetables.

Type B: avoid things like corn, wheat, lentils, tomatoes, peanuts. Do eat green vegetables, eggs, certain meats, and low-fat dairy.

Type A-B: yes on tofu, seafood, dairy, and green vegetables. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and smoked or cured meats.

The blood type diet does have it's critics. Some have called it a fad.

"Well, if it's a fad, it's one very long fad. My first book is still in hardcover, 25 years after it was published, so that's quite a fad if you ask me. There's also no infomercials out there that tell people that they're going to get a free set of crocker if they follow the blood type diet. It's all word of mouth," D'Adamo added.

D'Adamo told Western Mass News that the thousands of testimonials over the years speak for themselves.

"Roughly 85 percent of the people who we query at the end of a certain period of time are satisfied with the results. What's ironic, or perhaps interesting, is that that goes to all the different blood types even though they're eating different diets," D'Adamo said.

D'Adamo told Western Mass News that there's no pills or shakes, so he said there's no downside in giving it the blood type diet a try.

D'Adamo said natural supplements are a good idea to go along with the blood type diet, but he said it's always wise to check with your own doctor first before starting any nutrition plan.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.