Downed tree blocking portion of Maynard Rd. in Wilbraham

A tree is down across a road in Wilbraham and police say it's preventing traffic from getting by.

Western Mass News spoke with the Wilbraham Police Department dispatcher and she told us the tree is across the whole road.

This is on Maynard Road.

The downed tree was reported to police around 2 p.m. Monday.

No word how long it will take crews to remove it so the road can be reopened.

Further details weren't immediately available.

The dispatcher did say that Maynard Rd. is a fairly busy cut through for drivers for the Three Rivers section of Palmer and Boston Rd.

