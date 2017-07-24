Driver accused in Chicopee crash appears in court

A Connecticut man accused of driving 100 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone has been arraigned in court.

Jonathan Cotto, 24, of New Britain, CT is accused of being involved in a high-speed, three-car crash that sent several people to the hospital on Saturday.

Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that Cotto was driving nearly 100 miles per hour Saturday night when he sped through a red light at the intersection of Granby Road and Grattan Street and and hit a mail truck, which caused it to flip onto its side, and caused a car behind the mail truck to be struck.

Cotto is charged with operating with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, negligent operation, and failure to use a seat-belt. He’s also accused of having false license plates on his car.



Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that Cotto had been briefly pursued by a state trooper, but they called off that pursuit on the highway. A short time later, a Chicopee officer saw the car and tried to flag him down.

“The officer attempted to catch up to that vehicle, but because of its speed, lost contact with that vehicle, your honor.” a prosecutor said in court Monday.

In court today, Cotto’s lawyer stated that he was on pain medication during the arraignment because of injuries sustained in the accident.

“He is under pain medication for hip injuries sustained in the accident and it was an accident, your honor. You can see these are traffic charges. There are no felony charges here, strictly a misdemeanor charge,” Cotto's attorney explained.

Cotto is being held on $25,000 bail. He is due back in court on August 14.

