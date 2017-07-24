West Springfield police chase down B&E suspect wanted on 2 warrants

Police in West Springfield say they've finally been able to capture a man they've chased before following a break in to a vehicle on Baldwin Street.

The West Springfield Police Department reported the arrest on their Facebook page Monday morning.

Sean Thompson, with a last known address of River St. in West Springfield, is facing numerous charges.

On Sunday, police report they were called to a home on Baldwin St. for a "suspicious male" who was inside the victim's vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene the suspect, allegedly Thompson, took off running, so officers chased after him.

"After a lengthy foot pursuit Officers apprehended Mr. Thompson in the CSX Railroad yard," explained police.

Once in custody police charged him and they also discovered he had 2 additional Massachusetts Trial Court Default Warrants.

"...One issued by the Springfield PD and one issued by the West Springfield PD," noted police.

Sunday wasn't the first time he had been chased by police though.

"Mr. Thompson had recently been involved in foot pursuits w/ members of the WSPD on 07/09 and 07/16, but had managed to evade capture," police added.

Now that he's in custody, here is what police are charging him with:

- Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle/Boat for a Felony

- Trespassing

- Malicious Destruction of Property

- Resisting Arrest

- MTC Warrant (Motor Vehicle Charges and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon)

- MTC Warrant (Burglary while Armed w/ Assault on an Occupant and Assault and Battery w/ Dangerous Weapon)

