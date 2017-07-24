Agawam neighborhood frustrated over street flooding

Today's heavy rains have an Agawam neighborhood standing knee deep in frustration and demanding town officials take action.

Meadow Street in Agawam doesn't need much to flood and after today's rain fall the water was up to people's knees.

It is an issue the town is aware of, even sending a letter out in January, but neighbors have had enough.

Cars can hardly drive down meadow street in Agawam. Every time it rains. The street turns into a lake

"If you get a decent rain, it happens - not even a monsoon," said Michael Malanson.

Malanson has lived in Agawam for more than 40 years and he said that just the last few years, this problem has gotten worse.

Agawam officials sent out a letter dated January 9, 2017 that told taxpayers they are aware of the issue and that they are planning to fix the pipes under ground to keep the water moving.

"We have a letter saying they were supposed to fix it this last spring. They said that the pipes are deteriorating, but nothing is been done,"Malanson added.

A resident showed that letter to Western Mass News and it stated "the DPW is planning to replace the eight (8) inch diameter pipes with larger twelve (12) Inch diameter pipes which will provide more capacity for the storm-water on Meadow St."

It goes on to say that "the DPW is planning to complete this work spring/summer 2017"

However, spring has passed and summer is more than halfway over.

With each rainfall, property gets more and more damaged

"Our cousins live next door to us, their lawn eroded away, so it's a pain. It shouldn't be like that," Malanson noted.

Agawam DPW Superintendent Christopher Golba told Western Mass News that they are almost done redesigning the pipe problem and they hope to put the plan out to bid before the fall.

