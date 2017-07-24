Longmeadow Police searching for missing 18-year-old girl

Longmeadow Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 18 year old girl that hasn’t been seen since Sunday at around 5:45 pm.

Talys Figueroa-Hernandez was last seen around the area of Longmeadow Street near the Connecticut state line.

There is extra concern for her safety, as Talys requires medication for her health.

She is described to be 5’06, 180 lbs, dark brown hair, hazel eyes, and believed to be wearing pajama-type clothing and black Vans sneakers.

She also may be in possession of a multi-colored, geometric design backpack (similar one in photo).

Talys is also known to wear a “flower” ring on her left ring finger.

Anyone with any information on Talys is asked to call the the Longmeadow Police Department at (413)567-3311.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.