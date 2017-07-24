Boston Bruins helping kids finish their summer reading

Keeping children engaged with learning during vacation has been summer tradition.

Storrs Library in Longmeadow is keeping the effort going with a twist and some special help from a Bruin.

Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, paid a visit to the library to keep the kids motivated for this final stretch of summer.

"It's great incentive for them to be coming all the way from Boston to promote themselves and to promote our library and reading," said Carole Mazzarino, assistant librarian.

The Bruins have been doing so since the summer of 2009 with an initiative called "When You Read, You Score" and it helps eliminate what teachers and librarians call the "summer slide."

"I think if they keep reading all summer, they are less apt slide back and I think they'll move ahead and be better off when they get to the next grade," Mazzarino explained.

The library workers told Western Mass News that the Bruins involvement is making all the difference.

"The young kids will see that and say yes, it's important to read all summer," Mazzarino said.

So do the kids.

"Very cool. I've always wanted to do this my whole life," said Carson Stromwell of Springfield.

Stromwell is a big hockey fan and - don't tell his mom - he loves to play in the house when she's not home. He has a dream one day: "be a Bruin," he explained.

Monday isn't Blades' only stop in western Massachusetts. He'll also visit libraries in Belchertown and North Adams, motivating more kids to do their summer reading.

"Maybe ten or twenty [books]" said Ellie Silva of Longmeadow.

That is far above what the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners recommends. They said that reading just four books over the summer can improve reading-comprehension test scores compared to students who didn't read a thing.

The librarians who offer their own reading program said that they've seen great results from kids who maintain a reading schedule over the summer break.

"Absolutely it's helping," Mazzarino said.

