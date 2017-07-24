Local lawmaker exploring idea of 'snow day' bill

Rhode Island's governor has just signed a so-called "snow day" bill. Under the new legislation, school districts can choose to have their students learn at home with a pre-designed lesson plan when school is canceled for bad weather.

That day is counted as an actual school day.

The idea is to give students work to do at home during snow days and those days will not be tacked on to the end of the school year.

While it's now policy in Rhode Island, Westfield is looking to adopt it's own snow policy.

"After the school year, we had used eight snow days, so our students got out, I believe, probably one of the last schools in western Mass. on June 28," said Westfield school superintendent Stefan Czaporowski.

Czaporowski told Western Mass News that after so many snow days last year, something had to be done, so this summer, he and a committee are working on what's called a "blizzard bag" proposal.

"It's six hours of work that is part of the curriculum, part of the Massachusetts curriculum frameworks and the student would be expected to complete that. Now, they have five days to complete it, so it's not like they have to do it all on that snow day. There is time," Czaporowski added.

A "blizzard bag" day would be counted as a school day. It's something already being done in the Orange and Gateway Regional school districts.

"It's something that's been talked about a lot and, you know, floated around, but there hasn't yet been really anything concrete moving forward on it, so I think now maybe is the time," said State Senator Eric Lesser.

Lesser told Western Mass News that in today's day and age of on-line learning, it's time to take another look at the state's snow day policies.

"I think the first order of business is let's see how it goes in Rhode Island, let's get a dialog started with our superintendents, our teachers, our parents, our school committees and let's explore it and take a look at it," Lesser added.

It's an idea Czaporowski welcomes and told us that homework on a snow day in winter is a better idea then keeping students in school until the end of June.

"The students really can get some gains out of the curriculum that they're working on on a snow day. Maybe there's a benefit to that as compared to June 27 when it's sweltering. How much work is really getting done on those days?" Czaporowski explained.

Czaporowski and the "blizzard bag" committee will present their proposal to the Westfield school committee on September 12 with hopes of getting it approved for this upcoming school year.

