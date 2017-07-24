Groundbreaking held for new indoor shooting range in West Springfield

West Springfield will soon be home to a new indoor firearm and bow range.

"Hot Brass" had their groundbreaking on Monday.

The event included West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, who was in attendance to show his support.

Guns Inc. is a gun shop currently located down the street, but is moving to this new site to add the shooting range.

The facility will include 17 lanes for recreational shooting and archery.

"We will be the only indoor gun and bow range within one-and-a-half hour radius in Massachusetts, so we're hoping to get a lot of customers for it, hopefully it will be good for the White Hut in front of us," said Kendall Knapik, vice president of Guns Inc.

Knapik said that the new facility will also bring more jobs to the city.

As for safety, everyone will have to go through training and they will have range safety officers on-duty.

The facility will officially open in March 2018.

