Victim of Chicopee armed robbery speaks out

Police in Chicopee are searching for the man who they said robbed a woman while she was working an overnight shift this morning.

The victim told Western Mass News exclusively that she went outside to smoke a cigarette a little after 1 a.m. She has been working overnights at a business and said that she had always felt safe there.

"I couldn't breathe, it took my breath away," said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

That's the woman who was confronted by a man with a gun as she took a smoke break during her overnight shift in Chicopee. She told us that she heard a noise by the side of the building.

"To peak around the corner and see someone standing there and to point a gun at me, it's so surreal. It feels like it didn't happen," the victim explained.

The woman said that the man came around her car and took her wallet and other items that were on the ground.

"I just told him to take whatever he wanted and he did just that and left," the victim added.

She said that her friend began to chase the man, but stopped when she learned he had a gun.

The suspect's appearance is something the victim can't seem to shake.



"I'm still replaying it like a video that I'm watching," the victim noted.

All of it was caught on cameras at the business. A cell phone recording of that video showing the man, one that the woman said has been handed over to police in the hopes of finding the person dashing across the screen.

Today, she had this to say: "just stay wary and don't confront anyone. If you see something, leave," she said.

A K-9 with the Chicopee Police was able to track the scent of the suspect to an area on Meadow Street, where it became lost.

The Chicopee Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this case to contact their detectives at (413) 594-1730.

