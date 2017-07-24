Pittsfield Police investigate the death of two residents

The deaths of two Pittsfield residents are being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Dept. following a wellbeing check at their home this afternoon.

53 year old John Kordana and 39 year old Celeste Kordana were both found dead after Pittsfield Fire Dept. responded to their home on Harryel Street around 2:50 pm and had to force entry.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News that autopsies will be conducted at the Holyoke Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of their deaths.

No date has been set for the autopsies.

Along with the Pittsfield Police Dept., State Police Detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and troopers assigned to the Crime Scene Services Section are assisting in the investigation.

