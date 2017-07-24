Woman transported to the hospital after tree falls on her in East Longmeadow

A 49 year old woman from Hadley had to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries this afternoon after a tree fell on her in East Longmeadow.

East Longmeadow Police responded to the area of 157 Smith Avenue around 3pm after reports of the tree falling.

Along with it striking a woman, two cars were also damaged.

As of 6:30 pm, police tell us the tree has been cleared from the road.

