Woman transported to the hospital after tree falls on her in East Longmeadow

A 49 year old woman from Hadley had to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries this afternoon after a tree fell on her in East Longmeadow.
East Longmeadow Police responded to the area of 157 Smith Avenue around 3pm after reports of the tree falling.
Along with it striking a woman, two cars were also damaged.
As of 6:30 pm, police tell us the tree has been cleared from the road.
