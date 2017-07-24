West Springfield Environmental Committee issues warning on coyotes

A large pack of coyotes have been seen wandering the streets.

Neighbors have reported they've seen coyotes near Paucatuck and Squassick Roads in West Springfield.

Environmental police are warning you to not approach them and to just let them be.

A pack of about 15 to 20 were seen in two West Springfield neighborhoods roaming through yards and loitering in the streets.

Environmental police said coyotes don't like conflicts with humans, but they will hunt small cats or dogs.

They will stay in an area with large amounts of food, particularly a place with small mammals.

Todd Steglinski with West Springfield Environmental Committee told Western Mass News that if you see one, keep your distance and make some noise. They should get startled.

"They should be weary of people, so raise your arms, yell at them, but unfortunately the more acclimated they become with inner residential community, the less fearful they get."

Coyotes have been around for decades and environmental police said they don't really do anything unless someone gets attacked.

They just want to make sure people are aware they're around.

"Keep an eye on your cats, bring pet food inside, and keep your trash inside, and have lids on them.'

