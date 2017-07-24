Southwick woman seeks answers after fiance denied patient care

“I don’t think anybody at 28 should have to go through what I’ve gone through,” said Kaleigh Payette of Southwick.

Kaleigh, a mother of three, is supposed to be married to the love of her life.

His name is Andrew Coach. Kaleigh and Andrew are both from Westfield. They met through friends ten years ago.

“We all joked around,” said Kaleigh. “Like yeah, one day you guys are gonna have kids together and get married. We’re like, yeah, right, okay.”

Kaleigh calls that her ‘American Dream,’ telling Western Mass News, she almost had it.

The two dated briefly, but then Kaleigh moved away, to the Berkshires. She started dating someone new, she gave birth to twins and she heard that Andrew had fallen in with the wrong crowd.

“I didn’t really hear about anything for a long time,” said Kaleigh. “And then, he went and disappeared to doing heroin.”

But then, Andrew got clean. The two got back together.

It was a bumpy road, with months of bad times. Andrew was always out partying, says Kaleigh. Then he spent time behind bars.

“He just wanted to have a family and grow old together,” said Kaleigh.

For a while, it seemed like that’s where they were headed. That is, until Andrew relapsed, again.

“It was like being with two different people,” said Kaleigh. “There was the addict, and then there was Andrew. I hated the addict but I loved Andrew.”

Kaleigh remembers the night Andrew relapsed again. She had gone out of town to visit family.

“He thought he was just gonna have fun one night,” said Kaleigh. “He thought, ‘I’m just gonna have fun with my friends.’ Well that was a big mistake. It spiraled downhill like the energizer bunny.”

The next month, Kaleigh found out she was pregnant with their son, Mason.

“I had just started a new job and just found out I was pregnant,” said Kaleigh. “I walk out of work on my first day of training to get a phone call that he went back to jail.”

Those first few months of Kaleigh’s pregnancy, Andrew was behind bars.

Kaleigh shared with Western Mass News, the letters Andrew wrote to her during those difficult months.

In one letter dated March 2, 2015, Andrew wrote, “Hi babe, I hope your day is going good. I can’t wait until court comes so I can just know what’s going on… I just want to say, I love you, babe! I wish this would just hurry up and be over with so I can just have you back in my arms.”

“I would stand behind you no matter what … I just want you to succeed and be happy,” Andrew wrote in another letter.

At the end of each note to Kaleigh, Andrew signed it, “Love Always, Your Future Husband, Andrew.”

Months later, he got out of jail and found himself a job on the third shift at Friendly’s. The two had a routine.

“He would work 11 to 7, I would work 9 to 5. He picked the kids up at 4:30, I’d meet him at the house and we’d make dinner. Then he could go back to bed.”

It wasn’t the most traditional life, but it was theirs. Until it wasn’t.

“All’s he was trying to do was do his two-week check-in and get his two-week’s worth of medication,” said Kaleigh.

Kaleigh tells Western Mass News her fiance went to CleanSlate in West Springfield to pick up his Suboxone, a drug that can alleviate cravings. He’d been taking it for months.

But Kaleigh says that on Monday, November 14, 2016, the treatment center denied him care.

“He called me and said, ‘They won’t see me. They say there’s a problem with my insurance, it’s not active,’” Kaleigh said.

But Kaleigh tells Western Mass News they were sure it was. They used MassHealth and they’d paid off all their bills so they could go Christmas shopping the following week, on Black Friday.

“They told him he could pay out of pocket to be seen, or fix your insurance,” Kaleigh said. “If someone is walking into a clinic, they don’t have $500 to be seen.”

Western Mass News reached out to CleanSlate about their policies and procedures for patient care. They tell Western Mass News, they cannot comment specifically on this situation, but in a statement, they say:



“There is nothing that CleanSlate takes more seriously than the privacy of individuals suffering from substance use disorders, including our current patients and anyone we may have treated in the past, which is why we cannot comment specifically on this situation. What we can say at a general level is that we have confidence in the robust set of policies and protocols that we have in place and which are designed to help all of our patients receive the treatment they need, even if they are experiencing difficulties with insurance, including our willingness to work directly with all insurance plans in Massachusetts to ensure anyone seeking care is able to receive it. As the Surgeon General of the United States has stated, the number of people in our country suffering from addiction is at an epidemic level – more than 20.8 million Americans were affected by substance use disorders in 2015 and more people are dying from overdoses than car crashes. Each and every loss of life to the disease of addiction is one too many. Our hearts go out to all of those who are suffering, including those who have lost loved ones to the disease, like Ms. Payette.”

Kaleigh says that MassHealth lost their paperwork and found it just three days after Andrew walked into CleanSlate. MassHealth did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

And that same Thursday, the worst happened.

“The phone rang,” Kaleigh said. She remember she was getting ready to head home from work. It was Thursday, November 17th, exactly one week before Thanksgiving, when she got a call from a relative.

“He told me that Andrew was slouched over and he called an ambulance,” Kaleigh said. “I called him back and asked which hospital he was going to. That’s when he told me the funeral home would be coming to pick him up.”

Kaleigh jumped into her car.

“It was like a scene out of Law & Order,” Kaleigh said. “Cops everywhere. The fire department. The ambulance.”

Kaleigh said her memory of that ride from work to the house is blurred.

“I got to the house and I think I might’ve fallen out of my car when I realized the severity of what was going on around me,” Kaleigh said. “It was kind of like walking into a twilight zone, knowing this was exactly what you feared for so long and it … it happened.”

Tragically, Andrew died of an apparent heroin overdose. It was the same week they had sent out ‘Save-The-Date’ cards for their wedding.

That wedding was supposed to be Saturday, July 22nd.

Kaleigh tells Western Mass News, her fight against the opioid epidemic, and the system she says took her fiance, isn’t over. She was accepted to Westfield State University’s Addiction Counselor Education Certificate Program, and begins the program this fall.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.