Holyoke police make multiple arrests in laundromat armed robbery

The Holyoke Police Department has arrested multiple people in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday evening.

Holyoke police said the armed robbery happened at Laundromagic on South Street and that four people were arrested, although one of the suspects may, or may not, have been involved with the robbery.

According to police, the owner of the laundromat sustained several lacerations as a result of the incident.

Police said that when officers arrived they quickly set up a perimeter around the area where the suspect fled. That is when police made three arrests, "one of which was the sole suspect at this time," police said.

State Police assisted in the apprehension of the suspects as well. Holyoke police said it was their K-9 who tracked the individual who may not have been involved in the incident. Police have not released why that fourth person was detained as of now.

Western Mass News will continue to monitor this story and update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.