16 people injured in Connecticut tobacco bus crash

A bus carrying tobacco workers was involved in a serious accident in Suffield, Connecticut Tuesday morning.

Suffield police said the accident happened near 2075 Mountain Road around 6 a.m. and it involved a tobacco bus and a truck.

Currently, Mountain Road is closed from Phelps Road to North Stone Street as authorities continue to investigate what led to the crash.

Police said that 16 people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road will be closed until around 8 a.m. police said.

Click here to see if this accident will be impacting your morning commute.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

