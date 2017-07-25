Chicopee police issue reminder following black bear sighting

The Chicopee Police Department is reminding residents to steer clear of bears when they spot them.

According to police, a black bear is currently in a tree near 693 Burnett Road.

Officer Michael Wilk, posted the photo of the 200 pound bear to the department's Facebook page and has confirmed that Environmental Police have been notified.

Wilk is now reminding residents to be aware, as there is a possibility of at least 3 different bears in Chicopee. "You do not want to be at the base of the tree staring at this guy, and have his family come up and surprise you from behind," Wilk wrote in the post.

Police are also advising residents to remove food sources on their property and to stay away.

"Bears do not take very good selfies with others," Wilk wrote.

You can see the bear advisory sheet that police have posted in the past by clicking here.

Do you have any bear photos or videos? Send them to us at tips@westernmassnews.com

