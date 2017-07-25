A tractor trailer "jackknifed" across the highway on the Pike in Blandford Tuesday morning after a modular home fell off the trailer. This was the Eastbound side of I-90 and the highway was "completely closed" for almost an hour-and-a-half.

Sgt. Swift at the Charlton Barracks confirms this happened around 8:30 a.m.

"This is at the 30, 31 mile marker area," he explained.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

"Tractor trailer was carrying a modular home and it came off the trailer," explained State Police representative Tom Ryan.

The crash left the eastbound side of the highway completely blocked. Traffic backed up being at a dead stop.

Ryan says they did send out a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section to investigate what happened exactly.

"Elements of the investigation will be why the crash happened and the integrity of the truck and the load. Whether or not it was secured properly or any issues with the equipment on the truck, those things will come into play as part of the investigation," Ryan told Western Mass News.

State Police reported the highway was back open by around 10 a.m.

