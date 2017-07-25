Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Hadley on S Maple Street

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital this morning after being hit by a vehicle in Hadley on S Maple Street, police say,

Western Mass News confirmed the news with the Hadley Police Department.

This was in the area of the bike crossing just south of Route 9, on S Maple Street by the Hampshire Mall. The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Ken Hartwright reports the female bicyclist, a 48-year-old woman, hit the side mirror of the car.

"Minor leg and arm injuries," he explained.

She was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The car involved in the crash was a 4-door Honda Accord.

"The driver of the vehicle was not cited," noted Sgt. Hartwright.

Police say they have the bicycle. Further details on the accident weren't released.

