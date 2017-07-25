Investigation continues into deaths of two people in Pittsfield

A Pittsfield neighborhood remains in shock after the discovery Monday of two bodies, a man and wife, in their home.

John Kordana, 53. and Celeste Kordana, 39, were found about 3 p.m. yesterday after a wellness check.

Investigators remain on-scene nearly 24 hours after the bodies were discovered.

Members of the Pittsfield fire department found the bodies after forcing their way into the home.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

A neighbor told Western Mass News that John Kordana grew up in the home and moved back in after his parents died.

Neighbors also told us that John and Celeste were married and that they were quiet and kept to themselves.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Pittsfield police department along with state police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's office.

Western Mass news is following this developing story and will bring you updates on air and online as soon as they become available.

