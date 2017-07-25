Utility pole ends up on top of vehicle in Holland, road closed

A vehicle struck a pole on Stafford Road in Holland Tuesday bringing down the pole and wires on top of the SUV and forcing emergency crews to close the area off to traffic.

The Holland Police Department was called to the crash scene just before 11 a.m.

"Please be advised that Stafford Road in the area of #49 is closed to through traffic due to an MVA vs telephone pole with transformer," police explained on their Facebook page.

A detour route has been set up while emergency crews work the scene.

"Please avoid area via Hisgen Rd detour," added police.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported. Holland Police Chief, Bryan Haughey told Western Mass News the driver is a 68-year-old woman and that she doesn't know how the accident happened.

"...Double air bag deployment but she was uninjured. She was evaluated by Brimfield EMS and refused medical treatment," he told us.

National Grid and the local fire department were called in as well. Repairs are being made. The pole and transformer are being replaced.

As you can see in the photo, the pole is directly on top of the vehicle. No word yet when the road will be reopened.

Western Mass News will update this story when new details emerge.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.