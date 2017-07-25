Driver dies after high speed crash at K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke

The driver who crashed into a loading dock at the K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke late Friday night has died from his injuries.

Lt. James Albert tells Western Mass News he passed away Sunday night.

The driver was a 33-year-old Holyoke man.

Police say they were first notified about the crash when Holyoke Medical Center called them. This was around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. Police tell us it was a "high impact" crash.

"Car does a high impact, like sudden impact at high speed into the loading dock into the rear of the old K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke," said Lt. Albert.

The victim was driven by "a friend" to Holyoke Medical Center from the crash scene. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Police have not yet released the driver's identity.

Both State Police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office as well as a State Police Crime Scene Unit and Chemist, have been assisting Holyoke Police with the investigation which remains ongoing.

Further details have not been released.

