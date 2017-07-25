Springfield man sentenced following assault on Chicopee bar owner

A Springfield man was sentenced today following his connection in the 2015 armed assault and battery of a person over sixty at Chief’s Lounge in Chicopee.

Wilmer Torres, 36 of Springfield, was sentenced to 18-20 years in state prison following his guilty plea.

Wilmer was accused of beating the owner of Chief’s Lounge in the early morning, along with an accomplice, Jose Villegas-Rodriguez, while they were in the process of stealing a number of items from the bar.

They reportedly assaulted the owner with metal pipes after he confronted them.

The sentencing following the plea is in regards to this case and two other open cases.

